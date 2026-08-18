Telangana HC seeks government response to plea on 22-A mess

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought the state government’s response to a petition alleging inaction by the authorities in publishing on the Registration department’s official website the list of properties placed under the prohibited category under Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

The petitioners contended that the absence of an updated and accessible list was depriving the public of authentic information about properties that cannot be registered, potentially misleading prospective buyers and exposing them to the risk of entering into transactions involving such properties.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, hearing the matter, observed that details of agricultural lands placed under the prohibited category should be made available in the public domain, including cases involving land converted for nala purposes.

The court adjourned the matter to August 20. Petitioner’s counsel, city-based advocate Amera Pasha, submitted that properties included in the prohibited list were not currently shown as prohibited on the Registration department’s website.

He said this created an information gap for citizens seeking to verify the status of a property before entering into a transaction.

The counsel said the petitioner had made several attempts to access the website for details of prohibited properties, but it repeatedly displayed a message stating that the list was under review and would be published soon.

He further submitted that while the state government had the authority to prohibit registration of assigned lands, information relating to such properties must still be placed in the public domain. He referred to a Supreme Court judgment which, according to the petitioner, requires properties falling under such categories to be disclosed publicly.