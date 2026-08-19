22-A mess would be resolved by end of August: Revenue Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Stating that a committee, comprising officials, has been constituted to look into the issues related to lands included in the prohibited list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the problem will be resolved soon.

During an informal chat with the reporters, he said: “The problems being faced by people due to errors committed by officials with regard to the Section 22-A prohibited properties list are being addressed. The issue would be resolved by the end of this month.”

He informed that the registration of five properties, which were earlier included in the prohibited list, were completed on Monday.

Revealing his plan to personally visit sub-registrar offices in the Greater Hyderabad limits to review the situation, the minister urged people not to worry over the 22-A prohibited list, assuring them that steps were being taken to resolve “genuine registration issues”.

Taking a dig at BRS leader T Harish Rao, he alleged that the former, despite being in power for 10 years, has not forgotten the “30% commission system”.