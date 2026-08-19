38.93 lakh core urban region covering Hyderabad to get SIR notices

HYDERABAD: More than 38.93 lakh electors in the Core Urban Region (CURE), covering Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, will receive notices as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The notices are under printing and are expected to be delivered shortly by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The notices will be issued to electors whose details have been flagged for anomalies or discrepancies, as well as those whose names could not be mapped or linked to the previous SIR electoral rolls.

According to officials, 15,67,131 electors have been identified under the anomalies/discrepancies category in the three districts. This includes 6,72,678 in Hyderabad, 3,34,252 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 5,60,201 in Rangareddy.

Another 23,26,486 electors have been categorised as unmapped, as their details could not be linked to the 2002 electoral rolls. Of these, 5,80,908 are from Hyderabad, 10,72,579 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 6,72,979 from Rangareddy.

Officials said hearings would initially be conducted for the 23.26 lakh unmapped electors, most of whom are expected to receive notices shortly. The hearings will give electors an opportunity to establish the presence of their own names or those of their family members in the 2002 electoral rolls.