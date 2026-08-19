Attapur police to question trainee IPS officer again in colleague's sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Attapur police on Tuesday took IPS trainee Uday Krishna Reddy into custody for two days of questioning in connection with allegations of sexual assault and attempt to murder involving a woman colleague.

The development came a day after a Rajendra Nagar court granted police two days’ custody of Reddy, who was taken from judicial custody for questioning.

Police had earlier questioned him for two days.

During the latest questioning, investigators reportedly sought details about Reddy’s relationship with the complainant and examined allegations made by the woman trainee. They also questioned him about his mobile phone and the information stored on it.

According to police, Reddy had allegedly written a suicide note and photographed it on his iPhone but had not informed investigators about the device or handed it over to them.