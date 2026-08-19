BJP leader Alleti seeks white paper on minister’s wealth

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s responsibility won’t end with an apology offered to the property owners affected by the Section 22-A prohibited list, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday demanded a white paper on the former’s wealth and a probe by a House Committee or the CBI into the issue.

Addressing the media at the state party office, Maheshwar said: “Depriving the people of their own properties without authority of law and due process is violative of the constitutional right guaranteed under Article 300A. The government should come out with a white paper on the extent of prohibited land included under Section 22-A during the BRS regime and the extent added thereafter by the present Congress government.”

Claiming that “this statewide scam is worth over Rs 1 one lakh crore”, he asked: “If officials are responsible for errors committed in including lands in the prohibited list, why no action is being taken against them under Sections 198 and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act?”