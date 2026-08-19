BJP leader Alleti seeks white paper on minister’s wealth

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s responsibility won’t end with an apology offered to the property owners affected by the Section 22-A prohibited list, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday demanded a white paper on the former’s wealth and a probe by a House Committee or the CBI into the issue.
Addressing the media at the state party office, Maheshwar said: “Depriving the people of their own properties without authority of law and due process is violative of the constitutional right guaranteed under Article 300A. The government should come out with a white paper on the extent of prohibited land included under Section 22-A during the BRS regime and the extent added thereafter by the present Congress government.”
Claiming that “this statewide scam is worth over Rs 1 one lakh crore”, he asked: “If officials are responsible for errors committed in including lands in the prohibited list, why no action is being taken against them under Sections 198 and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act?”
The BJP leaders also alleged that like BRS regime’s Dharani portal, the Bhu Bharathi website of the present government too has become a tool to loot people.
Stating that lands belonging to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation have also been handed over to companies linked to Srinivasa Reddy, he said that seven acres in the financial district, valued at approximately Rs 1,200 crore, were transferred from Phoenix Spaces to Raghava and NOVA companies.
He further stated that land was allotted to Phoenix Tech Zone Private Limited under BP No 100/2024 on February 18, 2025 by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation for residential building construction. He questioned the motive behind Phoenix Tech Zone entering into a building-construction agreement with Raghava Constructions the very next day.
The chief minister should order a Lokayukta probe and come out clean, he said.