Collectors will fix 22-A mess, promises CM Reddy

HYDERABAD: While assuring citizens that genuine property owners will face no hurdles in registering their properties, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed district collectors to examine lands included in the 22-A prohibited list and prepare a comprehensive list for a permanent resolution of the issue. He also cautioned people against approaching brokers or middlemen.

On Tuesday, the chief minister reviewed the issue of registration of lands listed under Section 22-A with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and senior officials. During the meeting, Revanth directed revenue officials to examine within two days the properties of those who had already booked online registration slots but whose lands figured in the 22-A prohibited list. If the land was found to be private property, the registration should be completed immediately, he said.

He also instructed district collectors to thoroughly examine lands included in the 22-A list and prepare a comprehensive list for a permanent resolution. The collectors were directed to ensure that there were no errors in the revised list and complete the exercise at the earliest.

The chief minister assured people that there was no need to worry about their land rights and reiterated that the government was committed to protecting private property. “We will not allow even an inch of private land to face any problem,” he asserted.