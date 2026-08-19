Our goal is to turn state into clean energy hub: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday revealed the government’s plan to expand state’s solar power capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030 and over 26,000 MW by 2035.

Stating that the government was encouraging battery storage and pumped storage projects, he said that plan was to achieve 3,800 MW storage capacity by 2030 and 8,000 MW by 2035.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the two-day Indian Energy Summit and Expo here, Vikramarka said that the government’s goal was to transform the state into a hub for clean energy.

“Investors, innovators, scientists, CEOs. I warmly invite all of you. Telangana is a state that promotes every kind of investment. It’s truly a paradise for investors. We are ready to share our growth and prosperity, and welcome you wholeheartedly to grow with us,” he said.

The deputy chief minister emphasised that energy transition was not merely about changing the source of electricity generation, but a transformative process that reshapes the entire economic system. He expressed the vision of making Telangana not just a consumer of clean energy, but a major global manufacturing hub for clean energy technologies.

A dedicated 100 MW renewable energy plant was being planned to support an AI data centre in the proposed Bharat Future City, he said.

The state set a target of producing four lakh tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 and establishing 12,000 EV charging stations by 2035, he added.