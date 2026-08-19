Resign, don’t blame officials: BRS leader T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Slamming Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for allegedly shifting the blame onto the officials in the issue related to inclusion of several private properties in the prohibited list under Section 22-A of Registration Act, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday demanded that the former take moral responsibility and quit as a Cabinet member.

“The minister cannot simply blame the officials. A major mistake has been committed and an apology is being offered. Will an apology solve the problems being faced by thousands of families? If the government accepts that a major mistake has occurred, then Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should sack the minister concerned from the Cabinet,” he said.

The former minister was speaking to reporters while taking part in a protest staged in Malkajgiri. Demanding immediate cancellation of the 22-A prohibited lands list, he asked: “Who added these properties to the prohibited list. Who instructed them to do so? Can properties be included arbitrarily in such lists?”