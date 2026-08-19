Roads Minister Komatireddy sees conspiracy to defame government

NALGONDA: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday alleged that there was a conspiracy to defame the government in the inclusion of a large number of properties in Nalgonda district in the prohibited list under Section 22-A of Registration Act

Addressing the media in Nalgonda, he alleged that certain key officials who served under the previous BRS government might be involved this issue. “They might have tried to bring disrepute to the current administration,” he added.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible, regardless of their position. “A field-level investigation will be conducted to determine whether the list was updated by error or out of malice,” he said.

He also recalled informing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, four months ago, that around 42,000 acres in Yadagirigutta were placed under the prohibited list. He reiterated that officials who “intentionally engaged in these acts” would face severe consequences.

Venkat further stated that the ongoing probe would uncover a “30% commission” scam linked to the issue, adding that a white paper detailing all facts will be released following the chief minister’s return from the US.

Admitting that certain officers may have exploited the government’s good intentions, he vowed to take decisive action once the wrongdoing is established.