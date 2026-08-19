Social justice is hallmark of Congress rule: CM Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was ensuring social justice, equal opportunities and freedom, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said social justice was the hallmark of his administration.

“KCR’s rule was ‘family justice’; my rule is for social justice,” Revanth said. “Their policy was ‘Dorala Nyayam’; my policy is ‘Samajika Nyayam’.”

“When K Chandrasekhar Rao was chief minister, he made his son KT Rama Rao working president. When I became chief minister, I made Mahesh Kumar Goud TPCC president. KCR gave Cabinet berths to KTR and Harish Rao. I made Konda Surekha, Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari ministers. KCR made Joginpally Santosh a Rajya Sabha MP, but I sent my friends Vem Narender Reddy and M Anil Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha. KCR gave the Planning Board vice-chairman’s post to B Vinod Kumar; I appointed Professor M Kodandaram as an MLC.”

On Tuesday, the chief minister, along with ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Thummala Nageshwara Goud, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Adluri Laxman and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, inaugurated the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud at Tank Bund.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said the Congress would win the 2029 elections under his and Mahesh Goud’s leadership, as the D Srinivas-YS Rajasekhar Reddy combination had brought the party to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh.