Social justice is hallmark of Congress rule: CM Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was ensuring social justice, equal opportunities and freedom, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said social justice was the hallmark of his administration.
“KCR’s rule was ‘family justice’; my rule is for social justice,” Revanth said. “Their policy was ‘Dorala Nyayam’; my policy is ‘Samajika Nyayam’.”
“When K Chandrasekhar Rao was chief minister, he made his son KT Rama Rao working president. When I became chief minister, I made Mahesh Kumar Goud TPCC president. KCR gave Cabinet berths to KTR and Harish Rao. I made Konda Surekha, Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari ministers. KCR made Joginpally Santosh a Rajya Sabha MP, but I sent my friends Vem Narender Reddy and M Anil Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha. KCR gave the Planning Board vice-chairman’s post to B Vinod Kumar; I appointed Professor M Kodandaram as an MLC.”
On Tuesday, the chief minister, along with ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Thummala Nageshwara Goud, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Adluri Laxman and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, inaugurated the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud at Tank Bund.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth said the Congress would win the 2029 elections under his and Mahesh Goud’s leadership, as the D Srinivas-YS Rajasekhar Reddy combination had brought the party to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Attacking BRS leaders, he said: “Those who ruled the state for 10 years are using their alleged illegal wealth to spread false information through the media and social media. Some leaders went to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and performed occult rituals. They are performing black magic hoping for drought and farmers to suffer. Will they stoop to this level for power?”
He alleged that KCR, Rama Rao, Harish Rao and Kavitha had built farmhouses spread over hundreds of acres, while the Congress government was constructing seven lakh Indiramma houses across villages. He recalled that the previous government had also restricted public access to Pragathi Bhavan and the Secretariat.
Revanth said the state was facing a major financial burden because of the Rs 8.11 lakh crore debt accumulated during the previous regime. “We are paying Rs 75,000 crore every year as interest on the debts incurred during KCR’s tenure,” he said.
Despite the burden, the government had provided Rs 36,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa, procured paddy worth Rs 95,000 crore and extended Rs 60,000 crore in bank-linked loans to women’s self-help groups, he said. Young India Integrated Schools were being established in every Assembly constituency with an allocation of Rs 200 crore each. The government had also launched the Young India Sports University and Sports Academy.
He assured that pensions would be sanctioned to all eligible toddy tappers and waivers implemented under saturation mode. The government would also plant toddy trees along irrigation canals, he said.