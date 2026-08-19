Telangana ACB officer to lead inquiry against Government Junior College lecturer

HYDERABAD: The government has appointed an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inspector as the presenting officer in the departmental inquiry against Madhusudhan Reddy, president of Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association and a lecturer at Government Junior College, Saroornagar.

The inquiry concerns allegations that Reddy possessed assets disproportionate to his sources of income and failed to submit annual property returns. According to GO Rt No. 143 by the Higher Education department on Tuesday, K Subhash, Inspector of Police, ACB, CR-1, Hyderabad, has been appointed to represent the disciplinary authority during the inquiry.

The government directed ACB Director General A Sridevasena, the Commissioners of Collegiate Education and Intermediate Education to act. Reddy was informed of proceedings through the Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

B Jayaprada Bai, Regional Joint Director of Intermediate Education, Warangal, and Venkatayogi Raghavendra Swamy, retired principal of a Government Junior College at Yeldurthy in Medak district, have been named in the proceedings.

Reddy denied the allegations and said the inquiry would clear him. He claimed the government had dropped criminal proceedings against him before referring it for departmental action.

He alleged victimisation after opposing the engagement of Globarena Technologies for pre- and post-examination activities during the 2019 Intermediate examinations. Reddy said he was arrested and spent 63 days in jail, and was not reinstated for years.