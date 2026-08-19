Telangana High Court clears way for polls to Jubilee Hills cooperative society

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has paved the way for elections to the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society Ltd., setting aside the interim order that had stalled the process.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin allowed a batch of appeals filed by the society against a single judge’s order in April 2026. The bench directed the state cooperative election authority and the election officers concerned to recommence the election from the stage at which it was halted and complete the exercise at the earliest, preferably within eight weeks from the receipt of the judgment.

The court issued specific directions concerning 270 members whose names appeared in the voter slip. Their votes are to be cast separately and deposited in distinct ballot boxes. Votes of the other members whose names figure in the final voters list shall likewise be maintained as a separate set.

The bench directed that the election outcome be announced in accordance with law, while ensuring that both categories of ballot papers are preserved separately.

The court also made it clear that any person aggrieved by the election result would be entitled to invoke the appropriate legal remedy by filing an election petition. Such a challenge may include a contention that the separately polled votes had a material bearing on the final outcome.

The bench further clarified that any election petition or statutory proceeding arising from the dispute must be adjudicated independently on its merits and without being influenced by observations contained in either the single judge’s interim order or the bench’s judgment.