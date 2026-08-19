Telangana School Education Department's PRASHAST to identify disabilities among students

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department has launched statewide implementation of two major Centre-sponsored initiatives - the Pre-Assessment Holistic Screening Tool (PRASHAST) and Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2026 - covering all schools.

Under PRASHAST, around 3.65 lakh teachers mapped in UDISE+ will be sensitised to identify early indicators of possible disabilities among students from pre-primary to Class XII. Developed by NCERT/CIET, PRASHAST covers all 21 disability conditions recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

According to school education department, teachers have been directed to complete the prescribed training and awareness modules through the PRASHAST app or portal by August 31, ahead of the screening exercise. The screening will initially be conducted by regular teachers based on observable indicators, followed by verification by special educators wherever necessary. The department clarified that PRASHAST is an early screening and referral mechanism and not a medical diagnosis.

Meanwhile, all 42,082 schools in the state, including private institutions, have been asked to register on the SHVR 2026 portal and complete the prescribed self-assessment by September 30. The initiative seeks to improve school sanitation, drinking water facilities, hygiene, waste management, environmental sustainability and green practices.