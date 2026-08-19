Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy takes Chinna Reddy row to TPCC

HYDERABAD: The differences between Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy and senior Congress leader and Planning Board Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy have now reached the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, with the MLA accusing the senior leader of working against him during the Assembly elections and making remarks against him.

Megha Reddy lodged a complaint with the TPCC on Tuesday and later spoke to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, alleging that Chinna Reddy had acted as a “covert” during the elections and worked to ensure his defeat. He also alleged that Chinna Reddy had colluded with former BRS minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The MLA questioned Chinna Reddy’s criticism of him and asked what the Congress had done to deny the senior leader recognition or positions. “Chinna Reddy has been given positions and respect by the Congress. What injustice has the party done to him? What has the party denied him?” Megha Reddy asked.

He also rejected any attempt to draw a parallel between the latest dispute and the earlier differences involving former Jagtial MLA T Jeevan Reddy, saying the two matters had no connection.