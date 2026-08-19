Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy takes Chinna Reddy row to TPCC

HYDERABAD: The differences between Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy and senior Congress leader and Planning Board Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy have now reached the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, with the MLA accusing the senior leader of working against him during the Assembly elections and making remarks against him.
Megha Reddy lodged a complaint with the TPCC on Tuesday and later spoke to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, alleging that Chinna Reddy had acted as a “covert” during the elections and worked to ensure his defeat. He also alleged that Chinna Reddy had colluded with former BRS minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.
The MLA questioned Chinna Reddy’s criticism of him and asked what the Congress had done to deny the senior leader recognition or positions. “Chinna Reddy has been given positions and respect by the Congress. What injustice has the party done to him? What has the party denied him?” Megha Reddy asked.
He also rejected any attempt to draw a parallel between the latest dispute and the earlier differences involving former Jagtial MLA T Jeevan Reddy, saying the two matters had no connection.
The complaint comes days after Chinna Reddy publicly accused Megha Reddy of encouraging corruption, spending crores to secure the Congress ticket and weakening the party organisation in Wanaparthy. Chinna Reddy had also referred to his four decades in the Congress and his association with the party during difficult periods.
Megha Reddy had rejected those allegations and challenged Chinna Reddy to substantiate the corruption charges. The MLA had also indicated that he would take up the matter with the AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders.
Reacting to the complaint on Tuesday, Mahesh Goud said the TPCC had received Megha Reddy’s representation and was examining the allegations. The party had also obtained videos and recordings of remarks made by Chinna Reddy, he said.
The TPCC chief said the party would examine the material before deciding on further action and asked both leaders to avoid public statements that could create differences within the organisation.