BRS sets up legal cell to assist the ‘victims’

HYDERABAD: The BRS has set up a 10-member legal cell at Telangana Bhavan to provide free legal assistance to property owners affected by Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

Senior party leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday assured the affected people that BRS will stand by them and fight for their property rights

When a large number of people whose properties were included in the 22-A prohibited list met Harish at the BRS headquarters, the Siddipet MLA reiterated the demand that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy be dismissed from the state Cabinet.

He also demanded that the government order a CID inquiry into the 22A issue and identify who authorised the inclusion of properties in the prohibited list, who implemented the changes and who subsequently removed properties from the list.

“Why is the chief minister ordering CID and vigilance inquiries into even minor issues but into a major issue that affects the lives and properties of lakhs of people,” he asked.

The BRS leader also demanded that the government immediately withdraw all wrongful 22A restrictions, release a white paper on the entire exercise and take strict action against officials and political leaders found responsible. “If the government fails to respond, the BRS would launch a larger movement with the victims. We are prepared to even lay siege to the chief minister’s residence,” he declared.

Asking the affected people not to lose hope, he said that the party’s legal team would guide them and extend necessary legal support. “Our leaders would approach officials and district collectors wherever necessary, and remain with them until their grievances were resolved,” he added.