Centre approves Rs 101 crore for Telangana's Indiramma Towers under PMAY-U 2.0

HYDERABAD: The state government has received a major boost to its plans for constructing Indiramma Towers in the CURE area, with the Centre approving Rs 100.8 crore towards the construction of 6,720 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0).

The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee under the Ministry of Urban Development recently approved 6,720 flats under 14 Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects proposed by the state government.

The total estimated cost of the 6,720 flats is Rs 739.2 crore. Of this, the Centre will provide Rs 100.8 crore as its share, while the state government will contribute Rs 67.2 crore and urban local bodies Rs 147.84 crore. The remaining Rs 403.2 crore will be contributed by beneficiaries. The Centre has also approved Rs 20.16 crore as a Technology Innovation Grant.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently laid the foundation stone for Indiramma Towers at KPHB Colony. Officials said the Centre’s approval would enable the state government to expedite construction of Indiramma Towers in the CURE area.