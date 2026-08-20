ED quizzes actor Nidhhi Agerwal

HYDERABAD: Actor Nidhi Agarwal appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a case relating to the promotion of online betting applications.

ED officials questioned her for nearly four hours about her financial transactions with betting firms and recorded her statement.

The agency had issued a notice to Nidhi following allegations that she received payments through the hawala route for promoting betting apps.

The ED has registered an ECIR against several actors, including Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda, over their alleged involvement in promoting betting applications. The agency has already questioned some of them and recorded their statements.