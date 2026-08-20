Ensure swift relief to 22-A-affected, says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government has adopted a fast-track approach to clear the confusion surrounding lands included in the prohibited list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday directed officials not to reject registration applications merely because a property figures in the list. Each case must be examined comprehensively and eligible applicants should be provided relief without any delay, he said.

During his visit to Khammam district, the minister reviewed the 22-A lands list issue and held discussions with Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Stamps & Registration Commissioner Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and district collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy. On his directions, the district collectors held special meetings with sub-registrars and monitored the situation at the field level.

During a teleconference, the minister also instructed the officials to examine every case in detail before taking a decision. He said that officials should ascertain why a particular property was included in the 22-A prohibited list, what the records indicate, the present status of the land, documents held by the claimant, previous registrations and details available in government records.

He also directed officials to clearly explain to applicants why registration is not permitted in cases where it is legally not tenable. Action should also be taken to refund registration fees already paid, he added.

The minister, meanwhile, said that people should not have any apprehensions or concerns over 22-A lands. “The government’s objective is to protect the rights of citizens while safeguarding government lands and resolve every case in a lawful and transparent manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Balanagar sub-registrar said that the 22-A restriction had been removed from approximately 3,000 square metres of land covered by Survey Nos 101/1, 101/2, 102, 108, 109, 112 and 81 under the jurisdiction of the Balanagar sub-registrar’s office. Registrations can now be carried out in these survey numbers, the sub-registrar added.