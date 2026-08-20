Four of family killed after car plunges into well in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Four members of a family were killed after their car lost control and fell into a roadside well in Appannapally village, on the outskirts of Dubbak mandal headquarters in Siddipet district, on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as D Raju (35), his wife Bhagya (22), and their two children, Niyansh (5) and Shanvika (3). All of them were from Balvanthpur village in Dubbak mandal.

The family was returning from Siddipet to their native village Balvanthpur after attending the 10th-day ceremony of their relatives. The man is said to have lost control of the vehicle, following which it plunged into a 22-feet-deep roadside well.

Police launched a search and located the vehicle in the well around midnight. After an operation, the car with the occupants inside was retrieved from the well in the early hours of Thursday. However, all four family members were found dead due to drowning.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.