Inpatient services to begin at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences from Friday

HYDERABAD: The Dr MCR Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (MCR TIMS) is set to commence inpatient (IP) services from Friday, following a strong response to its outpatient (OP) services since its inauguration. According to TIMS officials, more than 500 patients have visited the hospital over the past two days, with daily footfall steadily increasing. Nearly 10,000 people visited the hospital during its inauguration, resulting in heavy movement across all three blocks.

Officials said sterilisation work is currently under way and IP services will begin from Friday. The hospital will initially admit non-emergency cases to allow its clinical and support systems to stabilise.

MCR TIMS director Narendra Kumar said patient flow, bed management, diagnostics, manpower and other services would be closely monitored during the initial phase. Emergency services will be introduced only after the inpatient system stabilises, as the authorities want to ensure that all necessary clinical and support infrastructure is fully coordinated before taking up emergency cases.

Dismissing reports of equipment malfunction, Kumar said the hospital was functioning normally and that all installed machines were operational, including MRI, ultrasound and conventional X-ray equipment.

The radiology department has already started handling patients, with MRI services being utilised. Other basic diagnostic and medical equipment are also operational.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s central blood laboratory is still being established. Until it becomes operational, samples collected at MCR TIMS are being sent to NIMS and T-Hub for processing.