Konda Surekha’s daughter targets Revanth Reddy again

WARANGAL: Konda Sushmita Patel, daughter of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to face her in a byelection from Parakal if sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy resigned.

Speaking at a meeting in Geesugonda held on her mother’s birthday, she criticised the chief minister’s recent remarks during his visit to Parakal.

Sushmita claimed that Revanth had secured the TPCC president’s post with the influence of Surekha and Konda Muralidhar Rao and assured the latter an MLC position. “Why was an MLC position not given to a BC person?” she asked.

She alleged that Revanth and his brothers were “looting” state revenue and claimed Revanth had given land worth `200 crore to his brother. She said she would disclose details of the chief minister’s alleged misuse of office if his supporters challenged her claims. She also claimed Revuri Prakash Reddy, 80, was physically unfit to contest the next election.

CONGRESS SEEKS MINISTER’S EXPLANATION

Hyderabad: Congress Disciplinary Committee chairman Mallu Ravi on Wednesday sought an explanation from Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on comments made by her daughter Konda Sushmitha Patel, targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The minister has been given three days to submit her explanation. Ravi also also sought for clarification from Planning Commission vice president Chinna Reddy and warned leaders against crossing the “red line”.

AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan also sought a report on the issue from TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader from LB Nagar Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy has been suspended after the disciplinary committee found him guilty of making casteist and controversial remarks against many leaders.