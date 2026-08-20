Lecturers launch ‘Save Inter Education’ drive in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Calling for the protection and strengthening of Intermediate education in Telangana, the Government Junior Lecturers Association has launched a ‘Save Intermediate Education’ campaign, urging the state government not to merge the Intermediate education system with other stages of schooling.

The campaign highlights the importance of Intermediate education as a bridge between school and higher education. The association said the system plays a key role in shaping the academic and career prospects of lakhs of students across Telangana.

The campaign invokes the contribution of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao to Intermediate education, portraying him as a visionary who introduced reforms to expand educational opportunities.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of the Telangana government’s proposal to merge Intermediate education with school education from the academic year 2027-28.

The association said the government should strengthen the existing Intermediate education framework rather than merge it with another system. It stressed the need to protect students’ interests, maintain academic standards and improve guidance and infrastructure.

Speaking to TNIE, association president P Madhusudhan Reddy said Intermediate education had a network of more than 3,500 government and private institutions and catered to nearly 20 lakh students across the state. He questioned the need for a merger when the government had not clearly explained the shortcomings in the existing system.

“First, the state government should identify and address the issues in the present system,” he said.