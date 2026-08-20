Polytechnic students announce ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ on August 22

HYDERABAD: Polytechnic students across Telangana intensified their protests on Wednesday against the proposed merger of government polytechnic colleges with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Apprentice Training Centres under the newly formed Shakti department. Students staged demonstrations at several colleges across the state and announced a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ programme on August 22, demanding withdrawal of the merger proposal.

Protests were reported at government polytechnic colleges in Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Patancheru and several districts, including erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Students fear that changes to the existing system could weaken the specialised technical education pathway. They said the proposed restructuring could undermine the significance of the three-year diploma programme and create difficulties for students seeking to pursue BTech courses.

The protests follow GO 97 issued on July 3, under which the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department was renamed SHAKTI — Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives. Government polytechnic colleges were also brought under the ambit of Young India Skill University as part of the restructuring.