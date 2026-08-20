Telangana HC grants bail to Gade Innaiah in NIA-UAPA case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed a criminal appeal and granted bail to Gade Innaiah alias Gade Inna Reddy, an accused in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana set aside the March 24 order of the Nampally Special Court, which had rejected Innaiah’s bail plea.

The high court observed that the material placed before the Special Court was prima facie insufficient to establish offences under Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA. The allegations appeared to relate to propagation or support of an ideology, but there was no adequate material at this stage to indicate an intention to commit or support terrorist activities.

The bench said the disputed factual and legal issues would have to be examined during the trial.

The court also took into account Innaiah’s medical condition. He had undergone spinal surgery three times, most recently in April 2026, and was subsequently advised bed rest and physiotherapy.

The high court noted that he had been on interim bail during the pendency of the appeal and that there was no allegation of any violation of the conditions imposed on him.

While granting bail, the court directed Innaiah to execute a personal bond of `25,000 with two sureties for a like sum. He was directed to report to the KPHB police every Friday and not commit any offence, threaten witnesses or interfere with the trial.