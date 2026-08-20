Telangana HC quashes case against ex-MLA Rega Kantha Rao

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed the criminal proceedings against former BRS MLA Rega Kantha Rao and set aside the FIR registered against him at the Panjagutta police station.

Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao allowed a petition filed by Kantha Rao seeking quashing of Crime No. 589 of 2026, registered on July 26 under Sections 294-B, 323, 324 and 506 read with Section 34 of the IPC.

The case followed a complaint by a media professional, who alleged that Kantha Rao had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions since 2022, when she was 22, after allegedly promising to provide her employment in a YouTube channel he proposed to launch.

She also alleged that Kantha Rao had taken Rs 5 lakh from her after assuring her that the money would be invested in real estate and generate substantial returns. Based on the complaint, Panjagutta police registered the FIR.

After allowing the quashing petition, Justice Madhusudhan Rao noted that the criminal proceedings stood quashed.