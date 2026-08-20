Telangana invites private players to redevelop 11 historic forts

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed redeveloping 11 historic forts under the PPP model, with private players invited to conceptualise, develop, operate and maintain the heritage sites while ensuring community participation and revenue sharing.

The Tourism department has invited private sector participation through an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the selected forts. The successful partner will undertake their end-to-end development and management, with a focus on heritage-compatible, experience-led tourism and adaptive reuse of the sites.

The proposed forts are Bhongir, Devarakonda, Rachakonda, Medak, Khammam, Kaulas in Jukkal mandal, Zaffargadh in Warangal, Elgandal on the Karimnagar-Sircilla corridor, Ramagiri, Utnoor in Adilabad district and Sarvayi Papanna Fort at Khila Shapur village near Raghunathpally.

The development plan envisages ecotourism, cultural and hospitality components while retaining the historical and architectural character of the forts. The government said the projects would also create local employment and enterprises and incorporate regional arts, crafts and cultural practices into the visitor experience.

Under the proposed benefit-sharing mechanism, a pre-defined share of revenue will be paid to the state and reinvested in the conservation, restoration and long-term preservation of the heritage assets.

The state plans to select reputed and experienced private investors or partners to develop and manage the assets for a defined period, after which the facilities will be transferred back to the government.

The EoI seeks innovative and implementable concepts for conservation, adaptive reuse and sustainable tourism development. Applicants will be shortlisted based on the responses, after which a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued with eligibility criteria, terms and conditions and other details.