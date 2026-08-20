Three held with drugs worth Rs 16.4 lakh in Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli police, in coordination with the SOT Cyberabad, arrested three alleged MDMA peddlers and seized 95.41 grams of MDMA and 50 grams of OG Kush worth 16.4 lakh. Police also apprehended 16 alleged consumers during the investigation.

The accused were identified as Kerala natives Md Razal Abdul Gafoor and Navina KD and Andhra Pradesh native Koripella Yashwanth Sai Shanmukh. The seized MDMA was valued at 11,40,920 and the OG Kush at 5 lakh.

Serilingampally Zone DCP Ch Srinivas said police arrested Yashwanth on August 11 near Kingdom Pub Road at Vattinagulapally. During questioning, he allegedly revealed that he had procured MDMA from Razal, a Kerala resident, and Navina, who is from Bengaluru.

On August 18, police arrested Razal at Thrissur in Kerala. During questioning, he allegedly revealed that he had supplied 44.41 grams of MDMA to Yashwanth, which he had procured from a Nigerian national identified as Sam. The same day, police arrested Navina at Begur in Bengaluru.