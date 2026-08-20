Two class 10 boys held for principal’s murder in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Nalgonda police on Wednesday said two Class 10 students had been arrested for the grisly murder of their school principal, who was stabbed 27 times at her home on the evening of August 11.

Police said one of the students planned the crime and enlisted the other to carry it out after they allegedly bore a grudge against the principal for reprimanding them in front of their parents. The students had also searched online for ways to commit murder without leaving evidence, police said.

The murder of K Roopa Reddy, principal of Nagarjuna Grammar Concept School in Kondamallepalli, came to light the following day, August 12.

According to Nalgonda SP Sharat Chandra Pawar, the two students were from Pulsing Thanda and Pilya Thanda in Kondamallepalli mandal and studied at the same school. They also lived in the same hostel room.

Police said the murder was preceded by a series of steps taken by the students over a week. They had allegedly been using mobile phones secretly to access social media and YouTube while looking for ways to make quick money.

Last month, Roopa Reddy caught the students with money in their hostel room and reprimanded them in the presence of their parents. Police said the incident led to resentment against the principal. The students allegedly believed that Roopa Reddy had a large amount of cash at home and began looking for ways to rob her.

After a recce of the area around the principal’s house, on August 11, one of the students brought an orange hoodie and trousers from his home. The two then bought a knife and gloves in Kondamallepalli and went to Roopa Reddy’s house near a water tank.