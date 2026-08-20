Vigilance probe into Telangana's 2019 inter question paper goof-up begins

HYDERABAD: As announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department has begun a probe into the alleged goof-up in the evaluation of intermediate question papers during the BRS government in 2019, involving Globarena, the firm that handled major examinations, including CBSE and NEET, after rebranding.

Senior officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department on Wednesday visited the Board of Intermediate Education office in Nampally, where they summoned then Education Secretary A Ashok and questioned him for around five hours. Sources said the Vigilance officials would question Ashok for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Once the Vigilance and Enforcement probe is completed, the state government is likely to examine the possibility of reopening the case.

It may be recalled that after the NEET controversy surfaced, the chief minister on July 26 announced that the vigilance department would conduct a probe into the alleged goof-up in the evaluation of Intermediate examination papers in 2019. Following the controversy, around 27 Intermediate students died by suicide.

After the NEET controversy, the state government examined the details of the 2019 Intermediate examination episode. It found that the then BRS government had closed the FIR. Reopening the case would require registration of a second FIR, for which a legal opinion was required. Following a complaint recently lodged by an MLC, the Revanth Reddy government therefore asked the Vigilance Department to probe the matter.