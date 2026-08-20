We’ll submit all evidence to ED, CBI says Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Demanding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seek a CBI inquiry into the Section 22-A prohibited lands issue, BJP legislature party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday dared Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to an open debate on the matter. The BJP leader also threatened to submit “all relevant evidence” to the ED, CBI and other investigating agencies, if the minister fails to attend the debate.

Addressing the media at the state BJP headquarters here, Maheshwar slammed the chief minister for “embarking on a foreign leisure trip” when Telangana was facing such a serious crisis involving lands worth lakhs of crores. He said: “The CM is not providing answers. I challenge him to seek a CBI inquiry to identify the culprits behind the Section 22-A conspiracy. A comprehensive survey would expose all those involved.”

Alleging a quid pro quo deal between Raghava Constructions, owned by Srinivasa Reddy’s family, and Pheonix Group, which he described as a “benami” firm of BRS leaders, he said: “We are placing the facts before the people. A bugle has been sounded to expose the graft involved in transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore between the minister and the Phoenix company. Around 103 shell companies are being used as fronts to perpetrate this graft.”

Referring to Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleging that there was a conspiracy to include his 42 acres land in the 22-A prohibited list, the BJP leader wondered who had actually hatched the conspiracy. Recalling that Revanth Reddy had previously alleged that Phoenix was indulging in hawala transactions, he sought to know why the former had not written to the ED or CBI seeking aprobe in the last two-and-a-half years.