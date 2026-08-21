Explain blunder in affidavit on marriage sops: Telangana HC to state

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed displeasure over the state government’s incorrect reference to Article 162 of the Constitution in an affidavit filed in a case concerning implementation of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

A bench headed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar said incorrectly quoting a constitutional provision in an official affidavit could not be treated as a mere clerical error and directed the government to explain how it occurred. The Advocate General’s office acknowledged the mistake and assured the court that corrective steps would be taken.

The court also questioned the government’s priorities in clearing pending dues, observing that land-loser farmers, retired employees, serving government staff and temporary workers were also awaiting payments. It noted that even court employees had reportedly gone without salaries for several months.

The bench directed the state to furnish case-wise details in 19 pending contempt matters, including reasons for non-payment in each case. The government said tokens had been issued in three cases and the relevant GO released.

The petitioner’s advocate alleged that employees and pensioners had six pending dearness allowances and that the Second Pay Revision Commission had not been implemented. The court, however, cautioned against turning the proceedings into a political forum.

The bench also directed the Principal Secretary, Finance, to file an affidavit stating whether loans had been raised to continue the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes and disclosing the State’s total outstanding debt.

The matter was adjourned to Monday for further hearing.