Speeding Aston Martin kills girl; AP MP’s son booked

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police have registered a case against Sanjush, son of AP Rajya Sabha member Lingamaneni Ramesh of the Jana Sena Party, for allegedly causing the death of a 26-year-old woman in a case of rash and negligent driving near Inorbit Mall on August 16.

The deceased, Bharati Mukhi, a native of Odisha, worked as a salesgirl at Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall. Police said Sanjush was allegedly driving an Aston Martin at high speed when it hit Bharati while she was crossing the road.

According to a complaint lodged by Lifestyle store manager Panjala Ashwin Kumar, Bharati and her colleague Pooja Ashok Alone went to the area near ITC Kohenur around 3 pm to collect meals. While returning to the mall, they were crossing the road in front of Inorbit Mall when the car allegedly struck Bharati.

She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, in the same car. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Based on the complaint, Madhapur police registered a case under Section 106(1) of BNS, which carries a punishment of less than seven years.

Madhapur Inspector KV Subba Rao told TNIE that police had served a notice to the accused and that the investigation was underway.