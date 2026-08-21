Sushmitha’s remarks painful, party won’t tolerate indiscipline: TPCC president Mahesh

NIZAMABAD : Even while terming the recent remarks made against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by Minister Konda Surekha’s daughter Sushmitha “painful”, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said that the party will not tolerate indiscipline.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding a Rajiv Gandhi statue on the former prime minister’s birth anniversary, he said: “Disciplinary action would be initiated against those who display indiscipline and go against the party line.”

Referring to the announcement of candidates for future elections, the state Congress chief said that “such declarations by individual leaders will not have any validity”.

“The process of selecting candidates would be carried out only through the party’s established procedure based on decisions of the election committee and the Congress Working Committee,” he added.

Rejects BRS allegations against 22-A lands issue

Responding to allegations levelled by BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on the implementation of Section 22-A of the Registration Act, Mahesh Goud alleged that the pink party leaders were creating an unnecessary controversy over the issue.

“The chief minister had already directed officials to rectify any lapses occurring at the lower level if they are brought to the government’s notice. There would be no scope for land grabbing or illegal occupation of lands because of the Section 22-A provisions,” he said, while adding that people facing injustice under the Congress government can approach Gandhi Bhavan and seek redressal.

On former minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s recent remarks, the TPCC chief said the party leadership had spoken to the former and listened to the concerns expressed by him.

“The party will move forward in Banswada by bringing together both the old-timers and newcomers into the party,” he said, while describing Srinivas Reddy as a leader who continues to support the Congress ideology and the government’s welfare programmes.