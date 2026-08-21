Telangana: 22-A helpline gets 400 calls, Ponguleti vows to resolve all

HYDERABAD: Instructing officials to treat every complaint received on Section 22-A prohibited lands issue through the dedicated call centre as “a responsibility and closely monitor

it until it is resolved”, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government will stand by genuine property owners.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the call centre has so far received around 400 calls.

“People need not worry about the 22-A issue. Steps are being taken to ensure justice is done to every eligible applicant,” the minister said.

During a teleconference with officials, the minister reviewed the calls received by the dedicated 22-A call centre, issues on which complaints were being received frequently, information being provided to callers and the steps being taken to resolve the issues.

Instructing the officials to register every complaint received through the call centre, he said that the applicant’s complete details should be forwarded immediately to the tahsildar, RDO, sub-registrar and other officials concerned. “Officials should monitor each and every complaint until they are resolved,” he said.

The minister further said: “Officials receiving complaints online should respond immediately. They should verify the facts, conduct a detailed field-level inquiry into whether the applicant’s grievance was genuine, why the land was included in the 22-A list and whether the applicant was eligible for relief.”

Srinivasa Reddy also made it clear that people should not be forced to make frequent visits to government offices after submitting their grievances.