Telangana: 22-A helpline gets 400 calls, Ponguleti vows to resolve all

HYDERABAD: Instructing officials to treat every complaint received on Section 22-A prohibited lands issue through the dedicated call centre as “a responsibility and closely monitor
it until it is resolved”, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government will stand by genuine property owners.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that the call centre has so far received around 400 calls.
“People need not worry about the 22-A issue. Steps are being taken to ensure justice is done to every eligible applicant,” the minister said.
During a teleconference with officials, the minister reviewed the calls received by the dedicated 22-A call centre, issues on which complaints were being received frequently, information being provided to callers and the steps being taken to resolve the issues.
Instructing the officials to register every complaint received through the call centre, he said that the applicant’s complete details should be forwarded immediately to the tahsildar, RDO, sub-registrar and other officials concerned. “Officials should monitor each and every complaint until they are resolved,” he said.
The minister further said: “Officials receiving complaints online should respond immediately. They should verify the facts, conduct a detailed field-level inquiry into whether the applicant’s grievance was genuine, why the land was included in the 22-A list and whether the applicant was eligible for relief.”
Srinivasa Reddy also made it clear that people should not be forced to make frequent visits to government offices after submitting their grievances.
“Pending applications at sub-registrars, tahsildars, RDOs and collectors’ level, along with applications received over the past three days, should be examined and resolved immediately,” he said.
The minister also directed officials to put in place a mechanism to ensure that fresh applications do not accumulate and are disposed of on a regular basis.
He asked officials to treat the resolution of 22-A issues as a special task and remain accessible to the public.
Directing the Revenue and Stamps & Registration officials to work in coordination, he said: “A person who comes to a revenue office should leave with the confidence that their problem will be resolved. Do not simply forward an application to another office and wash your hands of it. Monitor every grievance until it is resolved. Win the confidence of people through your performance.”
He also cautioned officials against taking decisions on their own that could cause hardship to people and directed them to work in accordance with the government’s policies and objectives.