Telangana CM Revanth Reddy denied permission by Centre to visit USA

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the USA, the CMO said on Friday.

Reddy, who is in London currently, has planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

"The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying …clearence from political angle is denied," a CMO release said.

Responding to the decision, Revanth Reddy said, “The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy of the Centre, bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth’s aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy League and top global institutions.”

“I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation-building and the future of the youth,” he said.

Shocked by the “political denial” of a visit aimed at furthering TelanganaRising and education, and contributing to Viksit Bharat, CM Revanth Reddy has decided to comply with the Central decision and return to India from London.

He will fly back to Hyderabad instead of proceeding to Boston in the USA.