Telangana: CM’s praise may encourage Jagga Reddy to rethink future

SANGAREDDY: The question of delimitation may still be some distance away, but in Telangana Congress circles it has begun shaping the conversation around former MLA and TPCC working president Thurpu Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent praise of Jagga Reddy in Sangareddy have added to the speculation. Both Revanth and Jagga Reddy have spoken about the Union government undertaking delimitation of constituencies. Party circles are now discussing whether Sangareddy or Patancheru could be divided to create a new constituency, and whether this could affect Jagga Reddy’s stated decision to step away from electoral politics.
Jagga Reddy has repeatedly said he will not contest the next election and that his wife, Sangareddy DCC president Nirmala Reddy, will contest instead. The question within the party is whether he is genuinely preparing to make way for her or keeping his options open in case delimitation creates a new constituency.
Revanth’s latest remarks have added another dimension. He said the decision on whether Jagga Reddy should contest again would rest with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. For party leaders, this places Jagga Reddy’s electoral future within the larger Congress leadership structure.
The equation between the two leaders goes back several years. In 2017, when the Telangana Congress was struggling with defections and a demoralised cadre, Jagga Reddy organised a large public meeting for Rahul Gandhi in Sangareddy. Rahul Gandhi publicly appreciated his efforts. Sangareddy later became one of the successful stops of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Jagga Reddy there during the 2023 Assembly election.
Jagga Reddy’s relationship with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is another factor. Party leaders say he rarely turns down a request from Uttam. This equation came into play when Uttam announced that the distribution of new smart ration cards would be launched in Sangareddy in the presence of the Chief Minister, reportedly without informing Jagga Reddy in advance.
A close aide said Jagga Reddy initially wanted the programme held elsewhere, but agreed after Uttam spoke to him personally and suggested that he could invite Revanth to Sangareddy later for other pending programmes. The event was subsequently held without friction.
Meanwhile, there is talk of Jagga Reddy being appointed Campaign Committee chairman, giving him a role not tied to a single Assembly constituency. Nirmala Reddy’s political future is also being discussed, including speculation that she could return as chairperson of the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), a post she held for two years.
For now, three factors are shaping the discussion around Jagga Reddy — delimitation, his organisational role and the Congress leadership’s preference. The boundaries may not have been redrawn yet, but the political calculations around them have already begun.