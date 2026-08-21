Telangana: CM’s praise may encourage Jagga Reddy to rethink future

SANGAREDDY: The question of delimitation may still be some distance away, but in Telangana Congress circles it has begun shaping the conversation around former MLA and TPCC working president Thurpu Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent praise of Jagga Reddy in Sangareddy have added to the speculation. Both Revanth and Jagga Reddy have spoken about the Union government undertaking delimitation of constituencies. Party circles are now discussing whether Sangareddy or Patancheru could be divided to create a new constituency, and whether this could affect Jagga Reddy’s stated decision to step away from electoral politics.

Jagga Reddy has repeatedly said he will not contest the next election and that his wife, Sangareddy DCC president Nirmala Reddy, will contest instead. The question within the party is whether he is genuinely preparing to make way for her or keeping his options open in case delimitation creates a new constituency.

Revanth’s latest remarks have added another dimension. He said the decision on whether Jagga Reddy should contest again would rest with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. For party leaders, this places Jagga Reddy’s electoral future within the larger Congress leadership structure.

The equation between the two leaders goes back several years. In 2017, when the Telangana Congress was struggling with defections and a demoralised cadre, Jagga Reddy organised a large public meeting for Rahul Gandhi in Sangareddy. Rahul Gandhi publicly appreciated his efforts. Sangareddy later became one of the successful stops of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Jagga Reddy there during the 2023 Assembly election.