Telangana HC declines to stay Raidurg land auction

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has declined to stay the proposed auction of government land at Raidurg in Rangareddy district, observing that the petitioners had failed to establish that any proceedings concerning their alleged rights over the disputed land were pending before the Land Reforms Tribunal (LRT).

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ramadevi of Hyderabad and others, who claimed rights over 11.12 acres in Survey No. 83/1 and 83/Part at Raidurg. They alleged that officials had interfered with the property and removed its boundaries using bulldozers. They also sought a stay on the e-auction scheduled for August 21 and 28.

The petitioners’ counsel sought a week’s deferment of the auction, stating that no bids had been received. The court, however, declined to halt the process.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy and Additional Advocate-General Tera Rajinikanth Reddy, appearing for the state and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), submitted that the Supreme Court had already held that questions relating to title and physical possession over the larger 53-acre extent in Survey No. 83 could not be conclusively decided in writ proceedings.

They argued that determining whether the petitioners’ claimed land formed part of the disputed 53 acres or was government land required a physical survey and examination of evidence, which could not be undertaken merely on affidavits and documents under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The state also maintained that the present auction concerned undisputed government land and not the 53-acre parcel involved in the earlier litigation.