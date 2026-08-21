Telangana minister Surekha: Don’t blame me for my daughter’s words

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has told the Congress Disciplinary Committee that she was not responsible for the remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy during her birthday celebrations at Geesukonda.

In her explanation to the TPCC panel on Thursday in response to the notice over her daughter’s remarks, Konda Surekha told committee chairman Mallu Ravi that her birthday celebrations on August 19 had been organised by Konda family supporters and Congress workers at several places across the state, along with various activities.

She said Geesukonda, her native place, had a special emotional association with Susmitha, who attended the celebrations organised by local Congress workers and supporters as the chief guest.

Surekha maintained that the remarks made by her daughter represented her personal views and argued that she could not be held politically responsible for another person’s opinions merely because of their family relationship.

Holding her responsible for her daughter’s remarks and seeking an explanation from her on that basis was inappropriate and contrary to the principles of natural justice, she contended. The minister also said she had the highest respect for the Congress leadership and the party’s disciplinary code and requested that the show cause notice be withdrawn.

Sushmita says remarks personal, not political

Meanwhile, Konda Sushmita Patel, Surekha’s daughter, on Wednesday clarified that her recent remarks were directed at “one person and one family” and had nothing to do with the Congress or her mother.

“I have great respect for Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” she said, adding that Surekha had no connection with her remarks.

Sushmita said political differences were natural and could exist even within families. “Differences in political opinion are natural. They can exist even with one’s own mother,” she said.