Telangana: Polytechnic lateral entry to continue

HYDERABAD: Labour & Employment Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Thursday clarified that polytechnic students would continue to get lateral entry into the second year of BTech courses and that the ECET examination would also continue.

Amid protests by polytechnic students across the state over the past three days, Vivek told reporters in Hyderabad that there was no need for students to worry. He assured them that they would not lose the opportunity to pursue BTech courses.

The minister also said there would be no fee hike for polytechnic students and that they would receive a stipend of Rs 2,000. The state government recently transferred polytechnics from the Technical Education department to the Sakthi department. Vivek maintained that the changes would not adversely affect students.

“There will be no problem for polytechnic students due to the new changes,” he said, adding that the state government was spending `500 crore to upgrade existing polytechnic colleges. Vivek, however, alleged that some people were behind the student agitation.

SFI statewide bandh

Meanwhile, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday organised a statewide bandh at government polytechnic colleges for the second time, opposing alleged moves towards the privatisation of technical education.

The SFI demanded that the Telangana government withdraw policies that could adversely affect government polytechnic education and clarify the provisions of GO Ms No 97/2026.