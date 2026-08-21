Telangana: Rs 108 crore for construction of Ambedkar Knowledge Tower at Lower Tank Bund

HYDERABAD: The state government has granted an administrative approval of `108 crore for the construction of a new Dr BR Ambedkar Knowledge Tower at Lower Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The new knowledge tower will replace the existing Ambedkar Bhavan that has remained unused for around 12 years.

The administrative sanction was issued through GO Rt No 223 on August 18. The proposed building will have a cellar and G+10 floors, with modern infrastructure for activities related to Scheduled Castes development.

The existing G+1 structure was found to be in a dilapidated condition. Following a detailed inspection, the Roads & Buildings department submitted a revised estimate of Rs 108 crore.

The government had already allocated Rs 25 crore in the 2026-27 Budget for the project.

An architectural and structural consultant will be engaged to finalise the building’s plans, elevations and structural requirements.

According to Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, the initiative was part of the Congress government’s broader focus on SC empowerment under the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“Modern infrastructure is essential for delivering development and welfare programmes more effectively. The Ambedkar Knowledge Tower will stand as a symbol of social justice, equality and dignity,” he added.