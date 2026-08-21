Telangana: Students who pursued BDS in AP seek local status, MDS reservation benefits

HYDERABAD: Telangana students who completed their Class X and Intermediate education in the state but pursued Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in Andhra Pradesh have urged the state government to intervene in the ongoing Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling process and ensure that they are not deprived of local status and reservation benefits.

In a representation to Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) said students who studied Classes X and Intermediate in Telangana were facing difficulties in claiming local status after completing their BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh.

Several dental students alleged that they were being treated as Andhra Pradesh locals for MDS counselling and were being asked to produce caste certificates issued by the Andhra Pradesh government to avail reservation benefits. As Telangana residents, they said they were unable to obtain such certificates and were consequently being forced to compete in the unreserved category despite possessing valid Telangana residence and caste certificates.

The affected students claimed that nearly 2,000 candidates were facing the issue.

“The counselling process is already underway, and the situation is causing considerable anxiety. I completed my schooling and Intermediate education in Telangana and possess valid Telangana documents. It is unfair that pursuing BDS in Andhra Pradesh should deprive me of reservation benefits in my home state,” an affected student, requesting anonymity, said.