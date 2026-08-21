Telangana: Two big cats from Maharashtra cross rivers to enter Adilabad forests

ADILABAD: Tiger movement from Maharashtra’s Tadoba and Tipeshwar reserves into forest areas of erstwhile Adilabad district has increased, with forest officials monitoring two separate movements.

A tiger was recently spotted in agricultural fields at Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal, where it reportedly killed a wild boar in a field belonging to farmer G Venkat Yadav. The animal is believed to have crossed the Penganga river from Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve. Forest officials are monitoring its movement and suspect it may have been accompanied by cubs.

Another tiger movement was recorded in the Kagaznagar forest division, with pugmarks found between Kowtala mandal and Muthyampet village, and around Adelli and Dhaba villages in Chintalamanepally mandal. Officials believe the tiger entered through the Kadamba forest after crossing the Pranahita river.

The Forest department has been creating awareness among villagers about tiger movement and the importance of wildlife conservation and restricting entry into forest areas.

Meet on illegal power lines

Meanwhile, Kawal Tiger Reserve Field Director S Shantha Ram held a coordination meeting with electricity officials in Mancherial district on preventing illegal electric lines and fencing in forest areas.

Officials discussed the legal requirements for laying power lines in forests and agreed to share information on illegal electrical connections detected through power-line tripping.

The meeting followed the death of a forest beat officer due to an illegal electric wire fence in Kothagudem. Forest officials urged the electricity authorities to take action against illegal connections and file police complaints where necessary.