CM Revanth Reddy to Congmen: Be active on Instagram, stick to party line on Surekha issue

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday exhorted his party colleagues to be active on Instagram to counter the allegations being levelled by Opposition parties. He also advised them to stick to the party line on internal issues, especially those related to comments made by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha’s daughter Sushmita.
The chief minister, upon his return from London, held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC Disciplinary Committee chairman Mallu Ravi at his Jubilee Hills residence.
Later, after addressing the media, he also held a meeting with ministers, MLAs, MPs and MLCs in his chamber at the Secretariat.
The two meetings discussed latest political developments as well as the party’s internal issues, including Konda Sushmita’s comments and Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy’s remarks against MLA T Megha Reddy.
According to sources, Revanth instructed the ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and others not to react or pass any comments on the internal issues, which are currently being looked into by the party’s disciplinary committee and the high command.
The chief minister is believed to have instructed his party colleagues to follow the party line over these issues and if they have anything to say on any issue, they should approach TPCC president, deputy chief minister or himself, instead of airing their views in public.
Revanth is also believed to have expressed his displeasure over the lack of social media engagement by the MLAs, MPs and MLCs.
Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is 75 years old, several chief ministers and ministers of other states were actively engaging with the public on Instagram, he advised his colleagues to be active on the platform.
He also suggested that the party’s public representatives give a strong counter to opposition parties through traditional as well as social media platforms.
‘Expedite land acquisition for irrigation projects’
The chief minister, meanwhile, instructed the MLAs to ensure that the land acquisition process for pending irrigation projects is completed at the earliest.
Reiterating that the government is ready to sanction funds for land acquisition, and rehabilitation and resettlement, he said that if the process is neglected, projects will never be completed.
Earlier, to a media query on Konda Surekha issue, the chief minister said: “The matter is being examined by the TPCC Disciplinary Committee and AICC. Whatever the decision the high command takes, we will abide by it.”