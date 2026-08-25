Hyderabad: Three associates of minister’s ex-OSD Sumanth case arrested

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have arrested three persons in connection with an attempted murder case in which Endowments Minister Konda Surekha’s former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N Sumanth was named as an accused.

The arrested trio — Arun Kumar Reddy, Mahender Reddy and Karthik — is accused of assaulting Gongidi Harikrishna, 36, after being instigated by Sumanth.

In his complaint, the victim said that Sumanth and several others attempted to kill him.

Jubilee Hills Inspector M Muthu Yadav told TNIE that three persons were arrested and sent to judicial remand. Other accused are on the run.