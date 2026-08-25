Monsoon session of Telangana assembly to begin on September seven

HYDERABAD: The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will be held from September 7.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a decision to this effect on Monday.

According to officials, during the upcoming session, the Assembly is likely to pass a resolution on reducing the age to contest Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from 25 years to 21 years and send it to the Union government for introducing a Bill in Parliament.

The Assembly is likely to clear the CURE Bill, which is envisaged to completely overhaul and modernise municipal administration in all areas that fall within the Outer Ring Road region.

The chief minister, meanwhile, decided to hold the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on September 6.