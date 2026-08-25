Struggling to find job in US, Hyderabad man kills self

HYDERABAD: A man from Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his room in the US on August 21, reportedly following difficulties in finding a job after completing his master’s degree.

According to a GoFundMe page, he moved to Texas in 2024 to pursue a master’s degree. During his stay in the US, he also learnt Spanish.

According to reports, the deceased’s family lives in Dammaiguda. His death has left his family and friends devastated, and they have sought the help of officials to bring his mortal remains back to Hyderabad.

Mohammed Fazil Biabani, who said he had worked with the deceased at Amazon, remembered him on social media as “a fit, well-spoken, kind and exceptionally polite person” who was always professional and respectful.

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