AICC likely to back Telangana Congress’ disciplinary report

HYDERABAD: The AICC has already given a preliminary green signal to the Telangana Congress disciplinary committee’s recommendations against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Planning Board Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy, according to a senior party leader, with the matter now awaiting the high command’s formal decision.

The indication that the recommendations have received approval at the AICC level has shifted attention within the party from the state disciplinary mechanism to when, rather than whether, the high command will formally act on the report.

A senior leader who had earlier served as an AICC secretary said such recommendations would generally not be made without the matter having been discussed at the AICC level. He said the report had already reached the party headquarters and that there was a preliminary green signal for the action proposed against the two leaders.

The final decision, however, rests with the high command.

The recommendations, if approved, are expected to send a message to other dissident leaders who have repeatedly made public remarks against their own government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

What makes the recommendations politically interesting is that both leaders are considered to have close links with the state leadership. Chinna Reddy, in particular, is a long-time associate of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The chief minister has himself spoken publicly about having worked with Chinna Reddy in Wanaparthy since his childhood.