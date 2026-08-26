Expedite land acquisition for Musi project, orders CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition for Musi Riverfront Development Project and formulate a clear policy on land pooling.

During a review meeting, he also directed them to prepare a clear framework for acquisition of lands falling under the FTL, buffer zones and assigned land categories. The officials were also asked to ensure that the land acquisition process did not lead to legal complications.

The chief minister directed the officials to invite tenders for Phase-II of the Musi project at the earliest.

Revanth, meanwhile, instructed the municipal commissioners to focus on securing loans for the projects at the lowest possible interest rates.

The chief minister further directed officials to immediately invite tenders for development works at the Manchirevula Omkareshwara Swamy temple. He also stressed the need to give wider publicity to the Kotwalguda Birds Park to attract more visitors.