Farmers, comrades bid farewell to veteran CPM & AIKS leader Sarampally Malla Reddy

HYDERABAD: Party colleagues, representatives of farmer associations and people from all walks of life on Tuesday paid rich tributes to veteran CPM and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader Sarampally Malla Reddy. The farmer leader breathed his last while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments on Monday.

In keeping with Malla Reddy’s wishes, his family donated his body to the Gandhi Hospital.

Born on August 25, 1939, ‘Comrade’ Malla Reddy spent decades building the peasant movement in Narsampet, Warangal and undivided Andhra Pradesh. He held various positions in the Rythu Sangham, including state president and secretary, and served as AIKS vice-president from 2003 to 2022.

AIKS general secretary Vijoo Krishnan said: “Malla Reddy possessed the ability to study the situation and armed himself with sharp analysis to guide struggles and organisational work. His fight against monopolies, especially Monsanto charging exorbitant rates for BT cotton seeds (which led the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission to order a reduction of rates) and for irrigation projects is an expression of his ability to undertake concrete analysis.”

Congress leader Vem Narender Reddy praised Malla Reddy’s contributions to farmers, while MLA Kadiyam Srihari recalled that he had encouraged him to enter active politics.