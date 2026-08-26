Hydrebad's jubliee hills station inspector suspended for negligence in N Sumanth case

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills Station House Officer (SHO) M Muthu Yadav has been suspended for alleged negligence in handling a criminal case in which Minister Konda Surekha’s former OSD N Sumanth is an accused.

Sumanth and several others are accused of assaulting a 36-year-old realtor Gongidi Harikrishna with iron rods on July 30. Harikrishna had alleged that Sumanth called him for a meeting during which he instigated the other accused to kill him. He also alleged that they abused him, threatened him with dire consequences and demanded `10 crore.

After receiving information about the incident, Inspector Muthu sent two constables to the scene. The victim was later brought to the police station.

However, Harikrishna reportedly left the station without lodging a complaint. The alleged incident was also not entered in the station’s General Diary, and Muthu reportedly did not inform his immediate superiors.

“Muthu took charge as Jubilee Hills SHO on July 30 and the alleged incident happened on the same day,” a source said.

Nearly 20 days later, Harikrishna lodged a complaint with Medipally police. The police registered a zero FIR and transferred it to Jubilee Hills police station for investigation.

After the case was registered, Jubilee Hills police arrested three accused — Arun Kumar Reddy, Mahender Reddy and Karthik — and they were sent to judicial remand. Prime accused Sumanth is absconding.